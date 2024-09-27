King Charles gets meaningful advice from Queen Camilla over meeting Prince Harry

Prince Harry will be in UK next week for a charity event and the duke is expected to meet his ailing father King Charles during his visit.



However, according to a report by The Daily Beast Harry’s team would not confirm when he is arriving into Britain, where he is staying, or how long he is planning to be on British soil.

But the WellChild awards ceremony, which honors seriously ill children and is one of Harry’s most important causes, is scheduled for Monday, September 30.

Amid speculations of King Charles and Harry’s expected meeting, the friend of Queen Camilla has claimed that she wants the monarch to skip meeting his younger son.

Camilla's friend told the outlet: “She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy. The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Earlier when Harry rushed to meet King Charles after the monarch’s cancer announcement, the Daily Beast claimed that Camilla was also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the outlet also cited the friend of King Charles claiming, “He (the king) wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”