Kate Middleton takes first step after making a vow to Prince Harry

Experts have just shared details into this first step Kate Middleton took in order to live up to her vow to Prince Harry.



News of this has been brought forward by an inside source that is close to the Royal Family.

According to a report by OK magazine, this insider made their comments while speaking rather candidly.

Reportedly, “she told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values, but more importantly, she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.”

According to the insider, “Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late.”