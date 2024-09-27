Rosie O'Donnell publicly speaks after her old video mocking Diddy resurfaces

Rosie O'Donnell publicly speaks after her old video of mocking Diddy resurfaces

Rosie O'Donnell recently talked about Diddy's arrest after her old video from 2000's Annual Grammy Awards resurfaced in which she made fun of Diddy.



The resurfaced which was shared on X (formally known as Twitter) showed the 62-year-old comedian made several jokes about foreseeing the rapper going to jail while talking to Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.



While filming a behind-the-scenes special for then talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, the star spoke with the TLC members backstage about their multiple nominations that year.

She said, "Wanna hear a joke I have? Ready? This is good. See if you like it."

She continued, "Lot of multiple nominees, multiple Grammy nominees, this year. Lauryn Hill's got four, TLC's got eight and Sean Combs - five to 10."

The quip caused Lopes and Thomas to instantly start laughing, before quickly covering their mouths to hide their shocked expressions.

To ensure the women understood her joke, Rosie clarified, "Get it? Like, he's going to jail?"

Now, following Diddy's arrest, she expressed shock in a TikTok video as she recalled being his neighbour in Miami and her only interaction with him.

"Although I only met him once, he did invite me to his New Year's Eve party," she told the fans, adding, "I believe everyone was wearing white, but we didn't know."

The 54-year-old rapper is currently in prison on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he has pleaded not guilty.