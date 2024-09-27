 
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton introduce newest family member

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton revealed the newest addition to their family

September 27, 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just introduced the world to the newest family member.

As the musicians’ family got a little bigger, the famous couple welcomed the absolutely adorable member to their home.

The No Doubt rock band front woman took to her official Instagram account to reveal to her followers, Corn Shelton, the family’s new kitten that they adopted.

In the video the Stefani uploaded, it shows the cute fellow from its beginning to its journey and growth after becoming a pert of the Stefani-Shelton family.

The Purple Irises singer explained how she and Shelton had found Corn as a stray kitten who was clearly sick. The two took the kitten in and nursed it back to health.

Corn can be seen in the hands of Stefani back when it was unwell, it blue eyes barely open due to sickness. She wrapped up the kitten in a blanket and cared for Corn.

As the video proceeds, Corn can be seen getting healthier and stronger as the couple fed their furry little friend. In another moment, Corn can also be seen getting friendly with the couple’s other family cat.

"This is Corn Shelton the day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive + so sick, but with a lot of love + nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. we’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family,” Stefani captioned the video.

