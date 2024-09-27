Shania Twain shares views on Sabrina Carpenter's cover of 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Sabrina Carpenter honored Shania Twain with a cover of 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain is delighted about Sabrina Carpenter’s cover of her hit song That Don't Impress Me Much.

Sabrina, who’s on her Short n' Sweet Tour, recently performed a cover of Twain's 1997 hit That Don't Impress Me Much during her show in Toronto.

"It’s just a huge compliment. I mean, [Carpenter is] such a talented person! She’s smart, so it’s a compliment, Twain, 59, said in an interview with E! News at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, which she hosted.

Aside from the Forever and For Always hitmaker’s song, Carpenter also covered Since the tour ABBA's Mamma Mia, Sixpence None the Richer's Kiss Me during different shows of her tour.

This comes after the Espresso hitmaker joined Christina Aguilera to perform her hit What a Girl Wants to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her first album.

"I think the first time I ever heard your voice was [when] my mom played me a video of you singing at eight years old, ‘A Sunday Kind of Love’,” Sabrina told Aguilera when they met. "That was the most inspiring thing for me ever to see as a young girl that wanted to sing but just didn’t think I could do it at that age."