Tom Cruise reacts to Heather Locklear's dating confession: Report

Tom Cruise is reportedly not happy with Heather Locklear bringing up their date after 40 years

September 27, 2024

Tom Cruise is reportedly unimpressed by the latest confession of actress Heather Locklear.

As fans will be aware, Heather admitted in a recent chat with People Magazine that she, once, went on a romantic date with the A-listed actor.

Heather kicked off the chat by recalling, “We both did an audition for the film together — the two of us —and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'm terrible.’”

Nonetheless, after seeing Tom’s performance, she declared, "'He's even worse!’” adding, “Neither of us got that part by the way.”

The 62-year-old actress also revealed that following this audition Tom “ended up coming over to my house with Sean Penn. And they were just nice, but he was very, ‘yes ma'am’ to me, and I was like, ‘okay, sir.’”

Conclusively, she confessed going on a date with Tom Cruise, during which he allegedly even performed his famous Risky Business knee-slide move in front of her during their date.

Now, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Tom is not really happy how the actress painted him.

The source dished, “Tom hasn’t had much luck with women, so to say he was a lame date is pretty embarrassing coming from a bona fide sex symbol.”

“It doesn’t help Heather saying unflattering things about him decades after their one date,” the tipster also tattled.

Before conclusion, the source admitted, “Yes, they were both young at the time, but he must have learned a few things since then!”

