Kate Winslet believes she is not 'brave' for being 'a woman with an opinion'

Kate Winslet, who has remained a vocal advocate against toxic beauty standards, explained her thought process behind the aim

September 28, 2024

Kate Winslet just revealed a humble side of her personality.

As the Titanic star sat down with Vogue for a conversation, she told the outlet how she does not consider herself “brave” for standing up against Hollywood’s rather toxic beauty standards.

Winslet, who has remained vocal about not conforming to set beauty standards and urged women to embrace being their “real shape,” denied being “rebellious” despite being addressed as so by people worldwide and stated how she is just “a woman with an opinion.”

“All I've ever done is be a woman with an opinion. Curves? Just call it a normal body that isn't honed and toned within an inch of its life,” she told Vogue Australia for their October cover story.

Adding how the Lee star feels “lucky” that she was able to show her “normal body” on screen, Winslet continued, “Not wearing make-up on screen? That's not brave, I'm not in Ukraine, I am an actor. I love my job, I'm bl**dy lucky to do it. I'm not on the frontline.”

“But let's come up with some other words like 'relief' at seeing normal women feeling joyful on screen,” the award-winning actress further noted.

