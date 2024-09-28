Lana Del Rey focuses on her 'love story' in wedding to Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey’s wedding details have come to light!

As the Summertime Sadness singer tied the knot with the alligator tour guide, Jeremy Dufrene, the couple decided to add a personal touch, close to their heart, as the two hosted their nuptials.

As the wedding was confirmed by an Airboat Tours by Arthur employee to PEOPLE magazine, "The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours,” a source spilled to the outlet, revealing details of Del Rey’s wedding, that was held on September 26, in Des Allemandes, Los Angeles.

The source continued, “This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."

For the unversed, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene obtained their marriage license from the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on September 23, three days prior to when the Born To Die crooner and her partner exchanged their marriage vows.