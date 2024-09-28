Kylie Jenner showcases delicious spaghetti moment amid Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner shared her delicious meal moment in the backseat of a luxury vehicle with her fans.



On Friday evening, the beauty mogul took to her Instagram to share a slew of new content with her nearly 400 million followers.

Among the posts of the 27-year-old billionaire hanging out in Paris was a video clip of her chowing on a plate of spaghetti in the backseat of a luxury vehicle.

The mother-of-two was clad in a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt from her Khy clothing range.

The reality television star's lustrous, long, dark hair was scooped up into an up do as she shoveled a forkful of pasta into her mouth while nodding her head in satisfaction.

Moreover, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s face was fully made up with flattering berry tones coated on her cheeks and glossy lips.

As per Daily Mail, Jenner has been enjoying Paris Fashion Week with the company of sister Kendall Jenner as well as friends including Gigi Hadid and Rosalia.

It is worth mentioning that she gave her social media followers a behind-the-scenes look as she prepared to celebrate her Khy collaboration with Atlein.