50 Cent adds to the longstanding beef with Diddy

50 Cents did not hold back on giving his opinions on Diddy in an interview

50 Cent recently unleashed on his longstanding beef with Diddy.



The 49-year-old rapper a new interview with Lincoln Salazar of The Enthusiast Podcast, did not shy away from giving his opinion about the 54-year-old music mogul, who currently is imprisoned.

The Candy Shop hitmaker said, "He (Diddy) did it. No, he did it. He did it."



The 49-year-old rapper-actor continued, "And I'm the only one who's been vocal about this long before."

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, added he believed other celebrities had failed to speak out because they had been complicit or had attended Diddy’s infamously debauched "Freak Off" parties.

"But I also didn't participate,” he said, adding, “I also didn't go to those parties."

"So a lot of the celebrity culture that you don't hear saying anything is because they participated to a degree,” he maintained.

Born as Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper is currently facing multiple charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, he has not pleaded guilty to any of the charges.