Aaron Carter's ex-fiance takes shocking step to prove son's identity

Late Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin had an on-and-off relationship throughout 2020 to 2022

September 28, 2024

Aaron Carter's ex-fiance takes shocking step to prove son's identity

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, has confirmed that she has taken a DNA test of her son to prove that the late pop star was indeed his father.

Melanie, while addressing the rumours surrounding her two-year-old son Prince, told TMZ that it proves "without a shadow of a doubt" that Carter is Prince's father.

Her test decision comes after hearing so many "baseless" rumors and accusations for years. The mother-of-one told PEOPLE in the latest interview, "We're doing good." 

"He will be turning three soon," she said, adding, "[We are] lucky to have each other. He's the best little boy, and he's really smart."

Splitting and reuniting throughout 2020 to 2022 with Aaron, Melanie announced their split a week after Prince's birth.

However, the duo got back together in December 2021 before breaking up again in February 2022.

The artist, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, tragically, passed away at the age of 34 after he was found dead in a bath tub in his home in California.

