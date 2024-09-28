Prince Harry makes big announcement ahead of UK return

Prince Harry has made a big announcement two days before his visit to UK for a charity event on September 30.



According to a report by the Sun, Archie and Lilibet doting father will visit South Africa and Lesotho in early October.

The trip will be Harry’s first time back in southern Africa since his 2019 visit with Meghan Markle and their son, Prince Archie.

Ahead of Harry’s visit to London, Sentebale announced that Harry will be visiting Lesotho and South Africa in early October.

Harry will be joined by Sentebale co-founding patron Prince Seesio.

Founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Sentebale works with children, young people, and their communities in the Southern African countries of Lesotho and Botswana.

Taking place early next month, this visit reflects the strategic direction Sentebale has pursued the past year under the leadership of Sentebale Board Chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, a global c-suite executive who grew up in the region, as the organization looks to expand its impact.

He is accompanied by corporate foundations and philanthropists—a group of innovative funders dedicated to sustainable impact in the region.

The group was first convened earlier this year in Miami by Sentebale and its strategic partner LEBEC, a women-led innovative finance and philanthropy firm.

Meanwhile, Harry will attend WellChild charity event in London on September 30.