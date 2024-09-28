Rupert Everett shares shattered dream about Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II'

Rupert Everett starred in Ridley Scott’s 'Napoleon' before the filmmaker started on 'Gladiator II'

Rupert Everett wanted to be a part of Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator II, but the filmmaker didn’t think so.

Everett has penned a book named The American No, where he describes his experience with Hollywood producers.

After Everett played Duke of Wellington in Ridley’s 2023 epic Napoleon, he reached out to the filmmaker to ask for a role in the Gladiator sequel.

Recalling the event, he told The Times of London: “I rang him up and said, ‘Please, Ridley, can I be in Gladiator?” and he said, ‘OK, I’ll see what I can do.’ And then nothing happened. He’s doing another film and I’m hoping to get into that.”

Elsewhere, he revealed that he met his husband Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, at a gym, and it took two years of “smoldering looks” before they finally began dating. The couple married in May at a ceremony at Camden Town Hall in London.

“It took a long time of being nearby and the smoldering looks you are not allowed to do any more, because people would find it upsetting. I’m quite blind, so my smoldering looks tend to be overdone. It took at least two years of smoldering looks. He required a lot of persuading."

Rupert Everett has starred in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Another Country, The Next Best Thing and more movies. He was recently seen in Netflix hit Emily in Paris as Italian designer Giorgio Barbieri