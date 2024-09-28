 
Geo News

Rupert Everett shares shattered dream about Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II'

Rupert Everett starred in Ridley Scott’s 'Napoleon' before the filmmaker started on 'Gladiator II'

By
Web Desk
|

September 28, 2024

Rupert Everett starred in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon before the filmmaker started on Gladiator II
Rupert Everett starred in Ridley Scott’s 'Napoleon' before the filmmaker started on 'Gladiator II'

Rupert Everett wanted to be a part of Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator II, but the filmmaker didn’t think so.

Everett has penned a book named The American No, where he describes his experience with Hollywood producers.

After Everett played Duke of Wellington in Ridley’s 2023 epic Napoleon, he reached out to the filmmaker to ask for a role in the Gladiator sequel.

Recalling the event, he told The Times of London: “I rang him up and said, ‘Please, Ridley, can I be in Gladiator?” and he said, ‘OK, I’ll see what I can do.’ And then nothing happened. He’s doing another film and I’m hoping to get into that.”

Elsewhere, he revealed that he met his husband Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, at a gym, and it took two years of “smoldering looks” before they finally began dating. The couple married in May at a ceremony at Camden Town Hall in London.

“It took a long time of being nearby and the smoldering looks you are not allowed to do any more, because people would find it upsetting. I’m quite blind, so my smoldering looks tend to be overdone. It took at least two years of smoldering looks. He required a lot of persuading."

Rupert Everett has starred in My Best Friend’s Wedding, Another Country, The Next Best Thing and more movies. He was recently seen in Netflix hit Emily in Paris as Italian designer Giorgio Barbieri

Prince Harry makes big announcement ahead of UK return
Prince Harry makes big announcement ahead of UK return
'Emily in Paris' creator shares disappointing update about season 5
'Emily in Paris' creator shares disappointing update about season 5
Aaron Carter's ex-fiance takes shocking step to prove son's identity
Aaron Carter's ex-fiance takes shocking step to prove son's identity
Strictly's Tasha Ghouri makes shocking revelation about her school days
Strictly's Tasha Ghouri makes shocking revelation about her school days
'Gossip Girl' star Kristen Bell 'was never shooting' with the cast
'Gossip Girl' star Kristen Bell 'was never shooting' with the cast
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith
Sarah Ferguson pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith
Rihanna reveals Olympic sport mom duties amid 'Mission Impossible' moment video
Rihanna reveals Olympic sport mom duties amid 'Mission Impossible' moment
50 Cent adds to the longstanding beef with Diddy
50 Cent adds to the longstanding beef with Diddy