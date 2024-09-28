Kate Hudson turned heads at Goldie's Love-In Gala celebration performance

Kate Hudson performed at the star-studded Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP 20th Anniversary Love-In Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 45-year-old American actress and singer looked like a pro as she took over the stage with confidence at her famous mother's event.

Following a quick outfit change for the show, she commanded attention in a black floor-length fringe gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a high neckline.

According to Daily Mail, the blonde beauty teamed her ensemble with sparkling silver and black heels to add inches to her height.

Moreover, she wore her long tresses down in loose waves and accessorized with statement silver drop earrings and an array of chunky rings.

Additionally, the event saw Goldie celebrate 20 years of her foundation's mental health program MindUP at the festivities which took place at Ron Burkle's Greenacres.

Before taking to the stage, Kate wowed in a figure-hugging, halter-styled dress that was made of a shimmering, gold material that fell down past her ankles.

As per the outlet, she slipped into a pair of open-toed, nude pumps and allowed her blonde locks to flow down past her shoulders in elegant waves.

Furthermore, the singer's makeup comprised of a layer of mascara to her lashes and a light shadow around her eyes while the star added a pink blush to her cheekbones for a radiant glow and a rosy pink, satin tint was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.

It is worth mentioning that Kate struck a variety of poses upon arriving to the venue as she supported her mother's 20th anniversary celebration for her mental health program, as per the publication.