Jussie Smollett credits friends and family for strength amidst challenges

Jussie Smollett has expressed his gratitude to friends and family for their support.

Smollett is back in theaters with his new film, The Lost Holliday, which was released on September 27.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the actor shared how his friends and family have been supporting him during tough times.

"I don't know that I was surprised, but I am so grateful. I'm a very grateful person and I'm happy to still physically be here and I don't take it lightly. The response has been... I don't even know what the word would be. It's just great. It's just been wonderful to see," Smollett said.

In The Lost Holliday, Smollett plays Jason, a single father who must adapt to life after losing his partner.

He emphasized that the movie explores themes of love, loss, and family, while also providing a message of hope.

The actor added, "It's such a hopeful film. I think that's what I really get from this film for my own life, is that it's so hopeful. It so, 'Well, what is the next day going to be like? What is tomorrow going to bring me?' It could bring something great, it could bring you something not so great, but it's about what you do with [it]."

Additionally, Smollett also credited his aunt, Vivica A. Fox, and friend, Taraji P. Henson, for their unwavering support.

"I see what they've done and I see how they've done it fearlessly. But also, I want to protect them, and I want to make sure that they are okay and safe. It's been tough. It's been rough. I would be lying if I said that it's been some walk in the park. This has been hard," he stated.