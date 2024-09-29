Photo: Snoop Dogg invites Martha Stewart to smoke weed: Source

Snoop Dogg reportedly has the solution to Martha Stewart’s worries, and that is smoking weed with him.

As fans will be aware, the singing sensation has a history with the use of the drug, and as per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly he believes that “A little weed goes a long way.”

In the wake of new stresses, the musician has reportedly advised his dear friend to smoke a joint.

“He’s telling her to let it go and instead of blowing a fuse, smoke a joint instead and better still smoke it with him,” the source shared.

They went on to claim, “She was always a perfectionist, but she’s being a real pill to be around.”

“If she doesn’t like the way her staff work, she gets on them like a hornet. She gets rattled so easily and the Netflix documentary is partly to blame,” they added.

For those unversed, Martha Stewart is currently working on a new documentary about her life, Martha.

Moreover, the source elaborated on the new worries of Martha by stating, “Anything that threatens to push Martha from her pedestal, she takes issue with.”

“But dwelling on the negative never did anyone good,” the insider continued and disclosed, “Snoop thinks his solution is best.”

“A little weed goes a long way, and she’ll have more fun doing it,” they concluded.