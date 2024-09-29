Photo: Justin Theroux copying 'idol' Ryan Reynolds: Source

Ryan Reynolds has reportedly become an inspiration for Justin Theroux.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Look, if you ask Justin, he was doing the Ryan Reynolds thing long before Ryan was, especially on his signature film Tropic Thunder.”

Speaking of Tropic Thunder, the source also added that Justin “was the mastermind behind the viral marketing stunts on that movie, even though his part on-camera was tiny.”

With his upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Justin has reportedly tapped “in full Ryan Reynolds mode,” adding, “It shows.”

“He did help out on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and he is an idea factory, but the ‘wannabe energy’ is palpable,” they added.

Moreover, the source shared, “Justin needs to find his own lane instead of following in the footsteps of his more successful peers.”

“Justin is always chasing somebody because he’s so heavily invested in his career and his personal reputation and trying to up his game,” they continued.

Conclusively, the insider mentioned, “but at the end of the day, it just feels like he’s trying too hard, and it’s kind of pathetic.”