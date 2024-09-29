Tom Cruise says his lifelong dream finally comes true

Tom Cruise expresses his gratitude at 'Top Gun: Maverick' event

Tom Cruise recently had a movie dream come true.

At a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in London on Friday, Cruise made a surprise appearance.

The even took place at the Royal Albert Hall, and featured a live score performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by composer Lorne Balfe.

According to a report by Bang Premiere, Cruise, dressed in stylish suit, expressed his excitement to the audience. He revealed his dream to "experience a film like this with a live symphony orchestra."

The actor thanked the orchestra for their talent and for helping make his dream a reality.

"I’ve always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronised to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace. Thank you all for being here and thank you for making this dream come true," he said.

The screening was part of the Royal Albert Hall's Films in Concert series, which showcases classic films accompanied by live music.

Upcoming events in this series include showings of Avatar, Gladiator, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.