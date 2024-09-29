Katy Perry was not AFL's first choice to perform at the Grand Final?

Before Katy Perry, the AFL shot their chance at a legendary rock band to perform at their grand finale.

As per DailyMail, the Australian Football League reached out to none other than The Rolling Stones, with a mouth-watering offer of 20 million dollars for the performance.

Despite the AFL executives being keen to secure the band, currently made up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, the legendary stars reportedly turned down the offer of headlining the AFL Grand Final's pre-game entertainment.

The Rolling Stones, who recently embarked on a US tour to promote their latest album, would surely have been a dream gig for the AFL heads.

However, the outlet turned to Katy Perry later on, to headline the finale performance, with the Roar singer modestly agreeing to be paid 5 million dollars for the brief 20-minute headlining slot.

Ross Stevenson, radio host of 3AW, also provided insights into the situation, revealing, “A very senior source at the AFL told me they did ask the Stones … $20million for four songs.”

“That was the asking price, and the AFL just couldn't meet it,” he further noted.