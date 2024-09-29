New owner slams Kanye West experiment in Malibu mansion

Kanye West had an idea to radically change the design of his mansion in Malibu. However, his plans went awry, and he had to sell the property at a $36 million loss.



Now, its new owner was furious over what he called Ye’s attempt to change the Tadao Ando-designed house as a "dumb move."

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Belwood Investments and CEO Bo Belmont said, “That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose.”

Slamming Ye for his decision to gut the property to build it again, he said, “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was.”

The head continued, “It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”

Reports say the house had no windows, doors, electricity, or plumbing after Kanye ordered it removed. He planned to turn the stairs into a slide and the floor into a trampoline.