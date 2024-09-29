 
Geo News

New owner slams Kanye West experiment in Malibu mansion

He further hits out at Ye for degrading the masterpiece

By
Web Desk
|

September 29, 2024

New owner slams Kanye West experiment in Malibu mansion
New owner slams Kanye West experiment in Malibu mansion

Kanye West had an idea to radically change the design of his mansion in Malibu. However, his plans went awry, and he had to sell the property at a $36 million loss.

Now, its new owner was furious over what he called Ye’s attempt to change the Tadao Ando-designed house as a "dumb move."

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Belwood Investments and CEO Bo Belmont said, “That was a really dumb move. Really no purpose.”

Slamming Ye for his decision to gut the property to build it again, he said, “He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was.”

The head continued, “It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”

Reports say the house had no windows, doors, electricity, or plumbing after Kanye ordered it removed. He planned to turn the stairs into a slide and the floor into a trampoline.

Chappell Roan gets trolled for her comment on 'personal space' video
Chappell Roan gets trolled for her comment on 'personal space'
Jennifer Lopez hiding resentment amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source
Jennifer Lopez hiding resentment amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source
Jean Smart reveals why she put off 'SNL' debut until now video
Jean Smart reveals why she put off 'SNL' debut until now
Prince Harry finally makes big decision about meeting King Charles in UK
Prince Harry finally makes big decision about meeting King Charles in UK
Sinqua Walls give his take on Travis Kelce's acting career amid Taylor Swift's influence
Sinqua Walls give his take on Travis Kelce's acting career amid Taylor Swift's influence
Camila Cabello slays with her all-black airport look
Camila Cabello slays with her all-black airport look
King Charles honours Prince William ahead of Harry's UK visit
King Charles honours Prince William ahead of Harry's UK visit
Watch Jelly Roll serenade 'SNL' audience with song from next album video
Watch Jelly Roll serenade 'SNL' audience with song from next album