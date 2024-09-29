Prince Harry finally makes big decision about meeting King Charles in UK

Prince Harry will return to UK for a charity event on Monday, and according to sources, the duke will be staying close to Buckingham Palace.



Amid his UK visit, there were speculations the duke will meet his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Now, according to a report by Daily Express, there are no official plans in the diary for Harry to see King Charles.

The insider told the outlet, it is highly unlikely that the father of Archie and Lilibet will meet with King Charles as the WellChild event will be "his only UK engagement".

The source claimed, "Harry's only engagement in the UK is for the WellChild awards. He will then fly to South Africa to see friends that he hasn't seen for a while and to support his charity.”

"There are no official plans in the diary to see the King and it is unlikely that they will meet due to simple geography," the tipster claimed.

Prince Harry will reportedly arrive in London without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.