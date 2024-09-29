Chappell Roan gets trolled for her comment on 'personal space'

Chappell Roan gets trolled over her 'privacy' comment

Chappell Roan has been indirectly mocked by comedian Bowen Yang in the premiere of Saturday Night Live's 50th season.

According to Variety, Bowen played the character of Moo Deng, a two-month-old pygmy hippo, during one of the segments.

During the part, his character drew parallels to the Pink Pony Club singer, hinting at her recent online rant in which she set boundaries for “certain” related to her "personal space".

The comedian, dressed as Moo Deng, discussed the challenges of "sudden fame", "mental health" and joked that his character will “not be making an endorsement in this year’s election”.

In short, he mirrored Chappell’s recent decisions and statements she made online.

At one point, even the show host Colin Jost noted, “Your life sounds a lot like Chappell Roan’s lately. Do you know Chappell Roan?”

To which the Bowen replied jokingly, “I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan. By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health.”

His last gig was pointed at the 26-year-old singer’s recent announcement of cancelling her All Things Go festival performances due to feeling overwhelmed.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer wrote on her Instagram story, “I need a few days to prioritize my health.”

Moreover, Chappell is set to maker her own Saturday Night Live debut in November where she will perform as the musical guest.