Jennifer Lopez hiding resentment amid Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly being amicable only for the sake of their kids

September 29, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly deeply hurt as she is going to be divorced for the fourth time.

Even though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are maintaining an amicable image in front of the cameras, this image is reportedly just for their kids and nothing more.

Recently, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly, “Jennifer would never make a scene in public.”

They went on to mention, “Especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment.”

She’s made it plain she’ll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted j***,” the source continued.

In addition to this, the confidante claimed that Jennifer believes that “giving up on the marriage in such a savage manner,” after which they moved on to the next discussion.

This report comes after the duo, once called “Bennifer,” were papped as they packed on PDA on 14th of September. The pair was sighted cozying up to each other less than a month after the songstress filed for divorce from the actor.

