Inside Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's intimate life after Kim Kardashian stare

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 3-year-old daughter called, Katy Perry

Web Desk
September 29, 2024

Photo: Inside Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's intimate life after Kim Kardashian stare

Katy Perry reportedly approves of Orlando Bloom checking out other women.

As per a new report on Life & Style, the couple, who share daughter Daisy Dove, find joy in flirting with other people as long as they don’t cross boundaries.

For those unversed, Orlando Bloom recently went viral for checking out Kim Kardashian’s booty at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last week, per People Magazine

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with Life & Style that Katy Perry did not mind her beau’s move as it keeps the “electricity humming between” the duo.

The source continued, “S** is Orlando’s big vice, but he’s not a cheater and never has been. He just wants a partner with an equal s**-drive and Katy seems to have no problem keeping up.”

“They can turn anything into foreplay, even housework, Katy wasn’t exaggerating when she said she gives Orlando oral s** if he does the dishes,” the insider continued.

“She works very hard to keep him satisfied, and he does the same with her, it’s a great relationship and s** is definitely a huge part of their connection, so Orlando sneaking a peak at Kim’s bum is a non-issue,” the insider revealed.

They concluded by pointing out, “They found it pretty hilarious that people got so up in arms about it!”

