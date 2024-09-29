Kristen Bell reveals stance on 'Veronica Mars' or 'The Good Place' reboots

Kristen Bell has made her stance clear on possible 'Veronica Mars' or 'The Good Place' reboots

Kristen Bell is all for returning to Veronica Mars or The Good Place.

After her return to Netflix with new rom-com Nobody Wants This, Kristen admitted that she’d reprise her roles from the two hit shows.

She exclaimed: "I'm very transparent about that!"

"I never wanted either of those shows to end," she shared.

Veronica Mars premiered in 2004, starring Bell as a college student who also worked as a detective. Bell reprised her role in 2014 for a fan-funded movie and a revival season on Hulu in 2019.

The Good Place began in 2016 and ran for four seasons until 2020. Aside from these shows, Bell was famously the voice of Gossip Girl in the hit show starring Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester and more. Bell appeared for a cameo role as herself in the finale of Gossip Girl.

In her new romcom Nobody Want This, Bell plays a s*x podcaster who meets soft-spoken Rabbi (Adam Brody) and falls for him.

In a recent interview on her husband Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actress revealed why she resumed acting after a two-year-long hiatus.

“A desire to be creative and leave the house a little more because I have spent the last couple of years being, like, a full-time mom,” she said. “I realized, I want to do it again. I want to feel that kind of electricity again.”

In another interview with People, Kristen Bell talked about the script and what attracted her to Nobody Want This, saying, "Erin wrote a very interesting rom-com that had a lot of depth and that was very modern. Just the fact that she chose it to be this agnostic podcast host and a sort of unconventional rabbi, people who are sort of star-crossed, people who want to be together but shouldn't when the world is against them...there's inherently a lot of story behind that."