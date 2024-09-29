Ben Affleck shows ‘zero interest’ in saving Jennifer Lopez relationship

Ben Affleck has no interest in rekindling relationship with Jennifer Lopez despite her continuous efforts of reconciliation, a source has revealed.



According to Heat Magazine, JLo's recent outing with Affleck and their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles was an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

However, sources claimed Affleck is firm on divorce, with an insider revealing that Lopez initiated the meeting to spark something in him but he is adamant about separation.

“She’d secretly hoped that filing for divorce would spark him to take drastic action to turn things around and try to win her back, so the fact he still wants to go ahead with their split is heartbreaking,” the insider said.

But Affleck has “showed zero interest in maintaining any sort of relationship, let alone trying to save their marriage,” the source added.

“Jen’s been clinging on to something that’s very much over – she just needs to deal with it and move on,” they shared.