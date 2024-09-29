Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find new hope amid need to ‘rebuild reputation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing criticism as "Hollywood flops" after parting ways with Spotify, but a PR expert believes they can redeem themselves.



According to PR guru Mark Borkowski, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can rebuild themselves with “authenticity” amid severe backlash.

He advised the Sussexes to assemble a robust team, acknowledge their past mistakes, and embrace authenticity while speaking with The Sun.

“If you haven’t got a team, haven’t got a central person who’s sense-checking you, you’re just gonna make the same mistakes all over again,” the expert said.

“It’s a definition of, sort of, lunacy, really,” he added. “So, I think the first thing is a robust team and actually turning to that team and recognizing, 'We’ve made mistakes.’"

He went on to emphasize on the need for a "critical friend" for Harry and Meghan to make tough decisions and help the couple restart.

Borkowski continued, “They’ve got to find themselves a critical friend who is actually going to make some tough decisions on their behalf.

“They’ve got to step out of that deep ghetto they’re in and recognize that everything they’ve done to date is going to be torn up, and they can start again.”