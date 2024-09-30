Queen Camilla's reputation at risk in new 'pro-Harry' documentary

Queen Camilla is reportedly portrayed as Prince Harry's 'wicked stepmother' in new documentary.

The documentary, titled Camilla: Harry's 'Wicked' Stepmother? is expected to create significant controversy within the royal family.

Sources have recently told The Sun that this documentary will suggest that Camilla may take sides with Harry.

"This is very much a pro-Harry, anti-Camilla documentary. It presents him and Meghan as victims of the family's unkindness. It's going to cause serious waves - and Channel 4 know it. They know this is hugely controversial. A lot of people aren't going to like it, especially at Buckingham Palace," an insider told the outlet.

The release of the documentary was delayed due to King Charles' health issues. However, it is now set to release soon.

It will also include insights about late Queen Elizabeth's reservations about Camilla becoming Queen.

It is worth mentioning that a spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation has revealed that the Duke and Duchess did not participate in the making of this documentary.

"Neither Duke or Duchess, nor their team, participated in the making of this documentary. We would safely like to assume it will state as such in the show," they stated.