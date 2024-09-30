 
Taylor Swift misses Travis Kelce's second game in a row

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce at his first two games of the season

September 30, 2024

Taylor Swift misses Travis Kelce's second game in a row

Taylor Swift skipped boyfriend Travis Kelce's game on Sunday, despite fans' expectations.

This marks the second game in a row that Swift has missed. She was previously seen supporting Kelce at his first two games of the season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Currently, the Lover hitmaker is on a break from her Eras Tour, which will resume on October 18 in Miami.

Swift has maintained a low profile in recent weeks, stepping out publicly only on September 21 in New York City with her friend Gigi Hadid.

Despite Swift's absence, Kelce’s performance during the game still garnered attention, as the Kansas City Chiefs have won all three of their games this season.

In addition to his football career, Kelce has been in the spotlight for his acting debut in Ryan Murphy’s new series Grotesquerie, which premiered on September 25.

The Grammy-winning artist has reportedly been very supportive of his new venture, with Murphy mentioning in an interview that Swift encouraged Kelce to give acting a try.

"The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she’s very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," he told E! Online.

