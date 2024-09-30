Chris Martin makes shocking revelation about the future of 'Coldplay'

Colplay’s 2025 tour is completely sold out and a brand new album is just days away.

However, in a shocking admission, frontman Chris Martin opened up about the future of the British band, saying that there will be two more albums and they're over.

While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Chris dropped the bombshell saying, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that's real. Yeah I promise. Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It's really important that we have that limit.”

According to Daily Mail, while explaining his reasoning behind the decision, he added, “There's only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatle albums, there's about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes. Also having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it's almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we're trying to improve.”

However, as per the publication, for fans of the British band, all is not lost, as the lead singer also disclosed there may be other projects in the pipeline and whatever “side thing” they do would have to be “something completely different.”

Moreover, Chris and the band are set to release their tenth studio album, titled Moon Music and features collaborations with Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Jon Hopkins, but this is not the first time Chris has said that the band will stop making music.

As per the outlet, while speaking to NME in 2021, the frontman, revealed that he was certain he and his bandmates, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, would stop after their twelfth record.

Ahead of the launch of the ninth LP, Music of the Spheres, the hitmaker said, “I don’t think we’ll only make 12 albums. I know that’s what we’ll do.”

Furthermore, the candid chat came after Coldplay became the latest band to spark ticket price fury.