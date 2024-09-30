Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner reveals condition for staying with him

Kyle Walker's wife Annie Kilner is willing to put his past fling behind if only the Manchester City star agrees to sign a multimillion cheque.

The mom-of-four, 32, has demanded a staggering £15million—which is half of the Manchester City and England star's £27milllion fortune—if he wishes to make up for secretly fathering two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman.

"She's been told she's entitled to half of his wealth if they split — and doesn't want another penny of her share going to Lauryn," an insider spilled to The Sun.

Kilner and Walker already spent the past year trying to save their wounded relationship.

Kilner is said to have obtained preliminary legal advice ahead of a split which could see her bag half of the £150,000-a-week star's fortune, Daily Mail reported.

Walker's fling with Goodman is not the only controversy that surrounds the couple as Annie's sister Sian previously gave birth to a baby boy who was conceived during a secret fling with another father-of-four.



It was revealed yesterday how Kilner has accused her sister of 'doing a Lauryn Goodman' by getting involved with a man who was still with his partner and their young children.

"It's a s***show at the moment. Kyle and Annie are arguing about pretty much everything," The Sun further quoted their source.



Kilner also refused to attend hospital last week when her sister gave birth and she has still not seen the baby, Daily Mail cited.