Meghan Markle served explosive warning about her fate

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a major warning about her fate and all that it holds, given that the bullying allegations against her gain momentum.

PR expert and the chair of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer made these comments public, in his interview with Newsweek.

His conversation came as a response to Meghan Markle’s new bullying claims.

For those unversed, some old staffers admitted she’s a “dictator on high heels” that leaves people in tears.

Following the release of that accusation in The Hollywood Reporter, as well as following claims refuting the fact, Mr Schiffer got candid with his two cents on the matter.

He started off by saying, “I would say that this will depend on other things. For example, is there a risk of litigation from any of these people? Are there more things that will come out? Will other media organizations pick this up and want to do more exclusives on some of the accusers?”

“The question is, what is the life of the set of allegations? If it can stay alive it becomes additional stories that start to solidify a serious image hit. If it's a short-term problem, then less so.”

Hence in the eyes of the expert, “The question is, will this extend? They're attempting to throw water on it by showing others who have been in that environment, but it will come down to, can this story stay alive?”

After all, “We saw Ellen DeGeneres get eviscerated because new allegations continued to drop.”

“And I suspect that you'll see other stories [about Meghan] that go deeper but perhaps not as intense as Ellen yet. But with Meghan, depending upon the specifics, it will cost her with brands, he also added before signing off.