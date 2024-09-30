Jason Sudeikis shuns fans after scary encounter, says 'I'm just a human'

Jason Sudeikis has joined a list of celebrities left frustrated by fans asking for autographs.



Sudeikis was walking out of The Dynasty Typewriter comedy club at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, when he was swarmed by a group of fans, as seen in a video acquired by TMZ.

Per the outlet, around 15-20 fans had been waiting for the Ted Lasso star to leave the venue. When the actor got out, he got swarmed by fans asking for autographs. He signed a few, and then began walking out to leave, with the fans following him.

He then turned around and said, “Guys, please, stop, stop, I'm not going to sign anything. I literally have to go!"

He added: “I'm sorry, that was a lot, that scared the s*** out of me. For real, I'm just a human being. Please, I'm going home - good night.”

A fan said, “Maybe as you stand and wait for your [vehicle]?”

However, the We're the Millers star continued walking toward the parking garage.

Sudeikis is the latest celebrity to call out fans for their behavior. Singer Chappell Roan has received considerable backlash from fans after she told them to respect certain boundaries of hers. The singer spoke out against “entitled and creepy” fans who’ve been stalking and harassing her.

In a TikTok video, she said: “I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal, that’s weird! It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, ok?”

Meanwhile, Jason Sudeikis is busy with voiceover roles in Hulu series Hit-Monkey, and upcoming films Hitpig and The Angry Birds Movie 3.