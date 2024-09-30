Victoria Beckham breaks silence on past fashion 'mistakes'

Victoria Beckham has no regrets about her past fashion choices.

The fashion icon, 50, told The Sunday Times that even though some looks make her "cringe," she doesn't see them as mistakes.

Victoria explained that her previous outfits "made sense" at the time.

"There are so many! But I don’t think of them as mistakes—they all sort of made sense at the time," she stated.

Victoria, who launched her own fashion brand and beauty line, shared her favorite go-to outfits for date nights with her husband, David Beckham.

Explaining her current fashion style, she said, "Anything that makes me feel confident and the best version of myself, so a suit or a silky gown. Fragrance is also such a powerful finishing touch - I think of it as an invisible accessory."

This comes after Victoria launched her latest collection during Paris Fashion Week, where she was supported by her husband and children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

David expressed his pride for the former Spice Girls member on Instagram, saying, "Take your Bow we are so proud of you x The biggest & best show yet we love you @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."