Benny Blanco reacts to Selena Gomez's sizzling mini dress look

Selena Gomez wowed fans at Sabrina Carpenter's concert.



On Sunday, Gomez stepped out in a dazzling black sequin mini dress that perfectly captured the party season vibe.

Taking to Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a video of herself dancing at the concert.

She looked stunning in a black dress paired with sparkling diamante-encrusted tights and bold white go-go boots.

Gomez completed her look voluminous curls, peachy-brown eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

Gomez tagged her boyfriends, Benny Blanco in a playful caption.

Her outfit turned heads and left fans in awe of her chic style. One fan commented, "Too hot to handle!" While another added, "SELENA YOU LOOK STUNNING AND RADIANT"

Notably, Blanco penned a playful comment quoting phrase from one of Gomez's hit songs, Hands To Myself, writing, "can’t keep my hands to myself."

The video comes after Gomez and Blanco's couple goals moment at Disneyland.

Just a few hours before the video, Blanco posted a glimpse of his date night with the songstress on Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Blanco and Gomez, donning pink and purple hoodies respectively, can be seen getting cozy on the ride.

Gomez kiss Blanco through his mask in the adorable snap.