 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie receives epic response at 'Maria' premiere

Angelina Jolie earns standing ovation at New York premiere of her upcoming film 'Maria'

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie receives epic response at 'Maria' premiere

Angelina Jolie captured the hearts of audiences at the New York Film Festival.

On Sunday, Jolie attended the festival for the premiere of her upcoming film Maria, which received standing ovation from the audience.

In the film, the actress plays the role of famous opera singer Maria Callas.

Before the screening at Alice Tully Hall, Jolie expressed her joy at being part of the event.

"I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends. I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art," she said.

Jolie highlighted Callas's love for New York, adding, "I know she loved to perform here, teach here. I know she would have loved to be here tonight, to feel this communication and be with all of you who really appreciate the life of an artist."

The actress added, "I hope you also see how much we deeply respect the art form that is opera. We’re so excited to bring this to you tonight."

Maria, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, focuses on Callas's final days as she reflects on her identity and life in Paris.

The film is set to release in selected theaters on November 27 and will be available on Netflix from December 11.

Lady Gaga brings smile to the Mona Lisa for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Lady Gaga brings smile to the Mona Lisa for 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship
Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship
'SNL' star Bowen Yang addresses claims he ‘mocked' Chappell Roan
'SNL' star Bowen Yang addresses claims he ‘mocked' Chappell Roan
Oasis announce 'plans are underway' for North American fans
Oasis announce 'plans are underway' for North American fans
Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' into his family
Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' into his family
King Charles reveals Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland
King Charles reveals Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland
Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater against tabloid rumours
Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater against tabloid rumours
Sophie Turner clarifies comments about single mothers
Sophie Turner clarifies comments about single mothers