Angelina Jolie receives epic response at 'Maria' premiere

Angelina Jolie captured the hearts of audiences at the New York Film Festival.



On Sunday, Jolie attended the festival for the premiere of her upcoming film Maria, which received standing ovation from the audience.

In the film, the actress plays the role of famous opera singer Maria Callas.

Before the screening at Alice Tully Hall, Jolie expressed her joy at being part of the event.

"I’m so happy to be here tonight. And I’m so happy to share this stage with these extremely talented, wonderful people and my dear friends. I hope you see in this film how much we really care for the people whose lives we’re sharing with you and how much they also loved art," she said.

Jolie highlighted Callas's love for New York, adding, "I know she loved to perform here, teach here. I know she would have loved to be here tonight, to feel this communication and be with all of you who really appreciate the life of an artist."

The actress added, "I hope you also see how much we deeply respect the art form that is opera. We’re so excited to bring this to you tonight."

Maria, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, focuses on Callas's final days as she reflects on her identity and life in Paris.

The film is set to release in selected theaters on November 27 and will be available on Netflix from December 11.