Lainey Wilson brings 'bell bottom flair' to the upcoming CMA Awards

September 30, 2024

Lainey Wilson was just announced as the host of the upcoming CMA Awards show that would be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in November.

The Wildflowers and Wild Horses singer would be taking the stage alongside veteran hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning for this year’s ceremony.

Additionally, Wilson’s appearance would obviously not be complete if she does not bring along her "bell bottom flair."

In a promotional trailer of the 58th annual Country Music Association Awards show, the Watermelon Moonshine singer gives Bryan and Manning a surprise, from the backseat of a convertible while the two could be seen chatting about the upcoming event.

"Listen, fellas, I ain't trying to kill your vibe, but I think I could bring something to the CMA Awards that you ain't never had before," she told them, adding, "Like humor. Like personality. Like style. A little bell bottom flair."

Bryan and Manning decide affirmative of wanting Wilson to host the awards show with them.

"I could not be more excited to host the CMA Awards this year with Luke and Peyton. It's such an incredible honor and something I've always dreamed of doing. We're planning a really great show for y'all, so make sure to watch on Nov. 20!" the Heart Like A Truck crooner stated in a press release.

