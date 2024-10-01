Shawn Mendes admits 'general darkness' led to 2022 tour cancellation

Shawn Mendes just revealed he has no regrets over cancelling his 2022 tour.

In his latest appearance on the podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, on Monday, the musician opened up about his decision of calling off his Wonder: The World Tour, labelling it as the "hardest" and "greatest" decision he has took.

As he recalled experiencing a feeling of "general darkness or lowness" Mendes admitted that it made him see life "through that lens" that made him avoid "all the people who are loving you and supporting you."

"I had nowhere to go when things were getting hard, you know? I didn't have other aspects of life that I felt connected to, that I could have leaned into to have a little bit of a break from touring, come back and just find that balance," the Stitches hitmaker stated, adding, "And I knew there was only one way of doing that. And it was by just like creating a life."

Shawn Mendes further noted, "Canceling that tour was by far the hardest decision of my life and by far the greatest decision of my life — and it gave me a life, you know? It gave me time to discover so much about myself."