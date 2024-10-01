 
Prince William letting go of strict PDA rule with Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William are changing their PDA rules

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William are showcasing a shift in their body language with their loved-up chemistry.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who could not contain their sexual chemistry in their recent video announcing the end of Kate’s cancer, have evolved over the period of time.

Body language expert Judi James reveals William and Kate have “kept their PDAs on very tight rations for over ten years now”

Judi explained: “The video is like an emotional advent calendar, with each scene like a new door being opened to show some powerfully candid-looking and illuminating PDAs. 

“This video is almost breath-taking in its intimacy in terms of revealing signals of love and enduring sexual attraction that is shown to be totally mutual in strength, though.

“There has been a steady evolution of small, subtle sightings of affection, but William’s natural desire to avoid inviting all the soap-opera attention his mother suffered has tended to dominate their body language rituals,” she notes.

