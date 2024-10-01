 
Prince Harry stressed about Meghan Markle's future in the UK

Prince Harry has challenged the High Court over denial of Meghan Markle security

October 01, 2024

Prince Harry is deeply worried about Meghan Markle before taking a decision about their return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fighting the Home Office for not allowing him tax payer funded security, is keen on coming back home and contribute to the Royal duties.

Royal expert Robert Jobson tells Matt Wilkinson for The Sun: “The fact is, he [Harry] believes that when he brings his wife with him, she will not be afforded the protection that he feels is necessary.”

He continued: “The reality is, he doesn't believe that is what he's going to get, and that's why he's taking the court case.”

Robert added: “He [Harry] wants to come back and would want to do more things over here if he could.”

Meanwhile, Princess Diana’s former security officer, Ken Wharfe, says only a collective approval of all the stakeholders can get Harry his security.

He said: “Harry with his wife or his children, if that was the decision made - and it would have to be with the approval of the King and and the Queen - be rest assured that the British government, in close concentration and with the Metropolitan Police would make sure this would make sure that they would receive together the right protection.”

