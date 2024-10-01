Why Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's Chiefs game again?

Taylor Swift didn't show up during her boyfriend Travis Kelce's recent matches as he doesn't always expect her to attend every game.



As insiders claimed to Daily Mail, the pop star is tired of the 'misogynistic' speculations that she is responsible for Travis's poor performance at the start of the season.

The source began with, "It’s absolutely absurd and a misogynistic to speculate that Taylor’s attendance impacts Travis’ performance."

The insider went on to say, "He loves her support but doesn't expect her at every single game, just as she would not expect him at every Eras tour date. And fans don’t make a fuss when he’s not at every gig."

It further added, "They have their own lives and own careers, and both are at the top of their game."

"They can support each other without being physically present. TV exists after all," a bird chirped.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor appeared at the first two Kansas City Chiefs games, but did not attend Sunday's match marking her second consecutive absence.

Additionally, Taylor was the mainstay at Travis' last season's games where she celebrated his wins with the quarterback's mom, Donna Kelce, alongwith his teammate Patrick Mahomes, and his wife Brittany.

Currently, the Bad Blood singer is taking a break from her Eras Tour, which will resume on October 18 in Miami.