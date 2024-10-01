Real Reason why Michael Jackson chose Elizabeth Taylor as Paris' Godmother

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of the King of Pop Michael Jackson, knows why her father wanted her to have close relations with the Oscar-winning screen legend, Elizabeth Taylor.



The 26-year-old singer made a special appearance in the recent three-part BBC documentary series Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

In the first episode, Paris revealed the real reason why Michael chose his close pal Elizabeth as her Godmother.

Paris began to say, "I think because I was growing up in the spotlight. There's definitely a part of him that knew that we would have a very similar experience."

"I was homeschooled and because of that, I don't know what it was like to be around other kids my age. Hanging out with adults, all the time. And I think it was just the same for her," she continued.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paris admitted that growing up the only daughter of a big artist was not a normal experience.

“I can’t speak for everybody who grows up in the spotlight," she said, noting "but there’s not a single normal thing about that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Michael took his last breath at the age of 50 in 2009 and at the time Paris was only 11 years old.

Moreover, Michael is also father to two sons, Prince Michael Jackson, 27, and Bigi Jackson, 22.