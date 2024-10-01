'The Penguin' rules the roost as TV rankings show

Many strong contenders (series) were eyeing the top spot in the TV rankings competition. But none came close to The Penguin.



HBO's latest drama based on the Batman Universe has ruled the roost, beating many series from other streaming networks.

Rankings are based on date for the week of Sept 19, according to Reelgood. Following Colin Farrell's mobster drama, WandaVision spinoff Agatha All Along comes at the second spot while on the third was High Potential on Hulu.

The ranking was seemingly in line with the stunning numbers The Penguin raked in on its premiere.

Data showed the series bagged over 5 million viewers across all platforms. This superb performance has taken the miniseries in the lead to many hit dramas on HBO.

For example, Succession, the network's award-winning show, drew 4.9 million for the last season, while The White Lotus managed to get 4.1 million for the second season, according to Variety.