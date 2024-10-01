'The Shawshank Redemption' director comes out of retirement

Frank Darabont, the director of The Shawshank Redemption, is coming out of retirement. He said he had done this for Stranger Things.



Set to helm two episodes of a Netflix show, he told the Daily Beast, “What really dragged me out of retirement was that my wife and I really love this show."

“Our content now is so filled with horrible people doing horrible things for greedy reasons, but Stranger Things has so much heart. That positivity is something I really responded to,” he continued.

The 65-year-old was also asked whether his stint at Stranger Things is a one-off.

“Who knows? I haven’t missed the business, but I have missed being on set with creative people… It may well be one and done, but we’ve still got time,” the director added.

Frank was last seen on the directing chair in 2013's series Mob City. Other than this, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker credits include The Green Mile (1999) and The Mist (2007).