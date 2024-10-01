Shawn Mendes on ex-Camila Cabello: 'We've deep respect'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had an on-and-off relationship. Now, they have been split, but their respect is still intact.



Appearing On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, he said, “We’ve been [in the public eye] since we’re very young, so I think at this point, we’re just like, we hopefully just have a deep, great respect.”

“I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other," the 26-year-old continued.

“I’m just lucky she’s an amazing human being, and she’s incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring. So, communicating with her is not difficult, and I think that’s probably a huge part of it,” the Mercy singer added.

Shawn and Camila have been friends for a long time. Their friendship turned into a hot romance in 2019, but two years later, they called it quits.

However, the pair sparked romance again after they were snapped making out at Coachella in 2023.

An insider at the time told Us Weekly, “It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back. But after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place.”