Lady Gaga appeared in style for 'The Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

Lady Gaga showed off her fashion sense on Monday as she channeled her Harley Quinn character at The Joker: Folie à Deux premiere in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old entertainer stars in the forthcoming project alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who joined her on the red carpet.

Moreover, Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, stars in the movie which serves as a follow-up to Phoenix's 2019 box office hit, which was simply titled Joker.

According to Daily Mai, the Todd Phillips-directed musical is due in theaters on October 4, following an October 2 international release.

Furthermore, for Monday evening's appearance in Hollywood at TCL Chinese Theatre, Lady Gaga turned heads in a black gown with billowing, satin, short sleeves.

As per the outlet, she rocked bleached eyebrows and sported a red wig as she graced the red carpet solo.

One month before the sequel's release date, Joaquin praised Lady Gaga for her “impressive” preparation for the feature film, as per the publication.

During a Venice Film Festival press conference in which he discussed shedding pounds for Joker, he added, “Stefani also lost a lot of weight. I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away for like a month and then you came back, you lost a lot of weight.”