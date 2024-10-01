 
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes next move for bail

Sean Diddy Combs continues to defend himself in the racketeering and abuse case that’s holding him in prison pretrial

October 01, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes next move for bail

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team has filed yet another notice against his pretrial detention.

A member of the rapper’s legal team filed a notice of intent to appeal for his release on Monday, after being denied bail twice.

The actual appeal brief will be filed soon, a source close to Combs told People.

Combs is building his "dream legal defense team" by hiring trial lawyer Anthony Ricco and appellate lawyer Shapiro, the source added.

The Bad Boy Records founder is being investigated for "elaborate and produced sex performances" and allegedly coerced others to participate. He also reportedly drugged and sexually assaulted his victims.

Combs' next court appearance is in early October after being denied bail for the second time on September 18, referencing his alleged “substance abuse and what seems like anger issues."

“He is focused and very strong," a lawyer for Combs told People. "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Combs, 54, is currently held in the Metropolitan Detention Center. However, the music mogul is no longer on suicide watch.

