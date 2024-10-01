Prince Harry issues heartfelt statement as he returns to UK without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry delivered a heartfelt speech as he attended the WellChild Awards in London, paying tribute to seriously ill young people and their families.



As patron of the charity, the Duke of Sussex showered praises on children's strength and the “selfless dedication” of their caregivers.

Prince Harry, who return to his home country without his wife, Meghan Markle, also shared his own experiences as a father, acknowledging the emotional challenges of parenting.

In his emotional speech, Harry said the event, which the Duke has attended 12 times in his role as the charity's patron, "never fails to inspire" him.

“The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit,” he added.

"For many of us, it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity. So keep being you. You've got this. And we've got you.

"As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting! But when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads, and family members provide, the level of round-the-clock care you offer, the skills you've had to learn and the battles for support that you fight every single day, I am truly in awe,” the Duke shared.