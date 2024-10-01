Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date

Netflix’ hit show Squid Game Season 2 released its new teaser as its invites everyone back in the game.



In the video description, the Squid Game team teased the audience by writing, “You’re invited to get back in the game. Season 2 on December 26, 2024.”

According to Comic Book News, three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind.

Moreover, Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.

As per the publication, director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys by becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer.

Additionally, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.

It is worth mentioning that the long awaited Squid Game show is set to appear on Netflix on December 26.