 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice under emotional distress amid Prince Andrew's controversy

Princess Beatrice ‘heartbroken’ as Prince Andrew’s dramas continue to haunt her

By
Web Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Princess Beatrice under emotional distress amid Prince Andrew’s controversy

Princess Beatrice is reportedly "heartbroken" and "sick of being humiliated" due to her father Prince Andrew's ongoing scandal.

A new report has claimed that Beatrice is under a lot of stress after she was featured in A Very Royal Scandal, which dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month.

An insider has revealed that the Princess feels stuck in the middle of her father’s controversy and has started avoiding Royal Lodge.

They told New Idea Magazine, "It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad.”

"She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it's been a pattern all her life,” the insider added.

"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course."

Before concluding, the royal insider said that the situation is particularly difficult for her as she's a "daddy's girl.”

Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor
Prince Harry wants to leave Meghan Markle behind for public favor
Goldie Hawn unveils secret to lasting love with Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn unveils secret to lasting love with Kurt Russell
Selena Gomez makes dad 'proud' with new skill in 'Emilia Pérez'
Selena Gomez makes dad 'proud' with new skill in 'Emilia Pérez'
King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal video
King Charles won't leave throne for Prince William, reveals key royal
'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland sued by ex manager
'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland sued by ex manager
Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky video
Lady Gaga shares rare insight into life after engagement to Michael Polansky
Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Netflix 'Squid Game' returns to invite new players ahead of release date
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter