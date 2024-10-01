Princess Beatrice under emotional distress amid Prince Andrew’s controversy

Princess Beatrice is reportedly "heartbroken" and "sick of being humiliated" due to her father Prince Andrew's ongoing scandal.



A new report has claimed that Beatrice is under a lot of stress after she was featured in A Very Royal Scandal, which dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month.

An insider has revealed that the Princess feels stuck in the middle of her father’s controversy and has started avoiding Royal Lodge.

They told New Idea Magazine, "It's a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad.”

"She doesn't want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it's been a pattern all her life,” the insider added.

"No one wants to be around him when he's dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is brokenhearted, of course."

Before concluding, the royal insider said that the situation is particularly difficult for her as she's a "daddy's girl.”